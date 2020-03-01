Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant women should know about the illness

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some expectant mothers are wondering if they should be any more concerned about coronavirus than the general public.

ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz consulted Dr. Roxanna Irani from UCSF. She's a maternal-fetal medicine specialist who says she's been getting a lot of calls about this.

RELATED: What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

"There have now been some small reported case series published out of China of pregnant women affected by CoV. And while there are still no strict domestic travel restrictions, we are recommending avoiding all discretionary travel and limiting contact with large crowds in public. All pregnant women should discuss travel with their OB provider before taking a trip."

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Irani encourages any pregnant woman who thinks she may have the flu or who has been exposed to coronavirus to call their OB immediately, so they can get help with the next steps.



Dr. Irani encourages any pregnant woman who thinks she may have the flu or who has been exposed to coronavirus to call their OB immediately, so they can get help with the next steps.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: Doctor talks global spread of China virus, symptoms of infection, how to stay healthy

Regarding travel, as it relates to coronavirus, Dr. Irani says there are no current domestic travel restrictions. However, if you're pregnant and hoping to travel to China, she says it's best to reschedule that trip until the virus has been contained. The State Department recently issued a "do not travel" warning to China also saying US citizens currently in China should consider leaving.'''

In fact, she recommends avoiding all non-essential travel:
EMBED More News Videos

If you're pregnant and hoping to travel to China, she says it's best to reschedule that trip until the virus has been contained.



See more stories related to coronavirus here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocdcillnesscoronaviruspregnancyviruspregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
BBB warns of coronavirus-related scams
Amazon accused of price gouging amid sanitizer shortage
Dow drops 785 points despite fed rate cut
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hit and killed by car in central Fresno identified
2020 Primary Election Voter's Guide
Woman found dead inside Porterville home, death investigated as 'suspicious'
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Some voting machines down in Tulare County, officials say
California braces for long lines at Super Tuesday primary
Show More
Andrew Janz and Jerry Dyer both feeling confident with campaigns
Father shoots son in apparent murder-suicide at Hanford home
Video captures fight erupting on cruise ship after coronavirus scare
Evacuation orders issued after Norco fire burns 100 acres
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News