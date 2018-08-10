HEALTH & FITNESS

Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with birth defects from Zika virus

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston mom says pregnant women and those who may become pregnant should do everything they can to fight against mosquito bites.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A young Houston mom is sharing her family's heartbreak after her 2-year-old son was born with defects caused by the Zika virus.

She traveled to Latin America and south Florida while she was pregnant, but didn't know she was infected until baby Jacob was born.

The mother, who is not being identified by name, wants to warn pregnant women or women who may become pregnant to be extra vigilant about preventing mosquito bites.

Jacob's vision is impaired, he is deaf in one ear, and he can't walk or talk.

Officials are noting that there hasn't been any local transmission of Zika nor have mosquitoes tested positive for it in Harris County or in the city of Houston.

What you should know about Zika virus
EMBED More News Videos

Medical expert Dr. Richard Besser explains Zika virus

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthzika viruspregnancychildren's healthbabymosquitou.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News