MEASLES

Measles cases reported in 10 states. How protected is the Central Valley?

EMBED </>More Videos

Measles cases reported in 10 states. How protected is the Central Valley?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
From New York to nearby Washington, ten states across the country are grappling with the measles.

Even though high vaccination rates protect Fresno County, doctors at Valley Children's Hospital feel uneasy.

"It's incredibly disappointing, and it's tragic when we have children who lives may be lost," said Dr. Karen Dahl.

More than 97-percent of the Valley is vaccinated -- that's higher than the national average.

RELATED: Patients in Northwest measles outbreak traveled to Hawaii

But doctors say in an era of travel it's easy for the virus to travel quickly.

Last May, a man who traveled out-of-state came back with the measles.

"For Fresno County, one case is enough to spark an outreach or to spark some type of response, an emergency response," said Leticia Berber with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Measles is as highly contagious as a disease can get. If someone infected coughs or sneezes, it can live in the air for up to two hours. If one person has it, they can infect 90 percent of the people around them, if they aren't vaccinated.

"You can pass the measles disease even before knowing you have it," said Dr. Dahl.

Experts say states with the largest outbreaks also have the most significant pockets of anti-vaxxers.

RELATED: Measles: Symptoms, vaccine and treatment

500 kids died every year in the U.S. before the vaccine.

Doctors say parents have unfortunately forgotten the risk because they don't see those deaths anymore.

"There is no evidence it is linked to autism. But even the discussion that began about that years ago stuck in people's minds. And so people still have a concern, and they don't really see the benefit when they haven't seen the real risk," Dr. Dahl said.

The measles vaccine, known as the MMR, is very effective.

One dose is about 93% effective at preventing measles if you come in contact with the virus.

Measles starts off like a cold. A rash then appears several days later.

If you even suspect your child may be showing symptoms, doctors say to give them a call immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeaslesoutbreakvaccinessabado giganteFresno CountyWashingtonOregon
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEASLES
Patients in Northwest measles outbreak traveled to Hawaii
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
Measles cases confirmed in Washington and Oregon
Health officials warning residents of possible measles exposure in Fresno County
More measles
HEALTH & FITNESS
15 minute high-intensity workout can make you healthier
Doc Talk: Ways to treat sleep disturbances in children
Ways to improve your balance that will benefit your long-term health
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
Crash widow says Fresno police officer's death could've been prevented
Visitors flock to reopened Yosemite after storm
EYE ON THE PRIZE: Toddler gets stuck in claw machine
Crews respond to fire sparked by gas explosion in SF
Flooded Highway 59 causes havoc for commuters and farmers
Visalia man buys $2 baseball card that could be worth millions
Four arrested in string of robberies across Fresno
Show More
Twins sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing Good Samaritan
Clovis police looking for owners of missing sheep and lamb
Valley nurseries take measures to protect plants during cold stretch
Celebrate Valentine's Day early at Madera 'Wine and Chocolate Weekend'
VIDEO: Baby left alone on train in Ohio
More News