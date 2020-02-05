health

How the way you sleep can impact your health

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Do you sleep on your stomach, back or on your side? Which way is best? Some sleeping positions offer more benefits than others.

The fetal position is the most popular way to sleep, as 47 percent of Americans sleep like this.

While it gives your spine rest, research shows that sleeping on your side helps to clear the waste in your brain that can lead to Alzheimer's or Parkinson's Disease.

Do you like your arms by your side? The log position helps cut down on sleep apnea and reduces neck and back pain, but avoid laying on your stomach.

Though the freefall is the second most popular position, it can lead to low back and neck pain and more tossing and turning all night long.

And your back isn't safe either. The soldier position causes not only snoring but also the thickening of the carotid artery.

This position is also not safe for women in late pregnancy, but it does keep your head, neck, and spine in a neutral position while also being the best position for heartburn.

The bottom line is that science says side-sleeping is the best position for most people's health.

If you are someone who enjoys the log position, place a soft pillow or folded blanket between your knees while you rest to ease the pressure on your hips.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthsleep
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Passenger aboard cruise tests positive for coronavirus
Fewer than 20 Princeton students in self-isolation amid coronavirus scare
Health Watch: New catheter helps restore blood flow quicker
Philly powerlifter overcame blindness, homelessness to set records
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno PD release bodycam video showing teen with autism being handcuffed
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Farmworker dies after being run over by tractor in Tulare County
Man fatally shot by deputy after attacking 3 with machete
Key witness in Pete Garcia case had bad feeling at house party
Raging fire destroys Fresno County business
Fresno PD release 911 call after handcuffing teen with autism
Show More
Extra precautions you can take during the freezing Valley temperatures
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
VIDEO: Bay Area coyote, badger playing together goes viral
Clovis Unified teacher wins State Educator of the Year
VIDEO: Iowa voter pulls support for Buttigieg after learning he's gay
More TOP STORIES News