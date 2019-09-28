The weather is changing: How you can keep allergies and infections at bay

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major shift in temperatures has air quality experts urging caution when it comes to outdoor activity Valley-wide.From festivals to 5Ks, with all of the events going on throughout the Valley, chances are you have plans this weekend.With the combination of gusty winds and a 10-15 degree drop in temperatures, air pollution experts are urging caution.Kristen and Mason Garrett say they're already feeling their allergies ramp up."My eyes are watery from the allergies and the wind," says Kristen.Adds Mason, her brother, "I took a Benadryl before I came because my allergies are killing me."They're cheering on the Yosemite Badgers at Friday's cross-country meetAs for staying healthy with all that time outdoors, they've been using a lot of hand sanitizer."You can catch more infections like colds and viruses from touching your face than being 2 feet from someone who's sick," says Dr. A.M. Aminian of the Allergy institute.Dr Aminian adds that particulate matter in the air can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks, and increase risk of respiratory infections.He says there are simple steps you can take to enjoy the weekend and avoid getting sick."Make sure that as soon as you get home, change your clothing, take a shower.Doing a nasal rinse before bed can help."Whatever has gone into your respiratory track, in particular your nose, is going to stay there overnight so you get up in the morning more congested and with more inflammation in your nose," he says.Seniors and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions.Experts are also saying to keep hand sanitizer with you.No need to cancel plans, just practice preventative measures.Fiesta night kicks off in less than an hour, benefiting Centro La Familia.