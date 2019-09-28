health

The weather is changing: How you can keep allergies and infections at bay

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major shift in temperatures has air quality experts urging caution when it comes to outdoor activity Valley-wide.

From festivals to 5Ks, with all of the events going on throughout the Valley, chances are you have plans this weekend.

With the combination of gusty winds and a 10-15 degree drop in temperatures, air pollution experts are urging caution.

Kristen and Mason Garrett say they're already feeling their allergies ramp up.

"My eyes are watery from the allergies and the wind," says Kristen.

Adds Mason, her brother, "I took a Benadryl before I came because my allergies are killing me."

They're cheering on the Yosemite Badgers at Friday's cross-country meet

As for staying healthy with all that time outdoors, they've been using a lot of hand sanitizer.

"You can catch more infections like colds and viruses from touching your face than being 2 feet from someone who's sick," says Dr. A.M. Aminian of the Allergy institute.

Dr Aminian adds that particulate matter in the air can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

He says there are simple steps you can take to enjoy the weekend and avoid getting sick.

"Make sure that as soon as you get home, change your clothing, take a shower.

Doing a nasal rinse before bed can help.

"Whatever has gone into your respiratory track, in particular your nose, is going to stay there overnight so you get up in the morning more congested and with more inflammation in your nose," he says.

Seniors and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions.

Experts are also saying to keep hand sanitizer with you.

No need to cancel plans, just practice preventative measures.

Fiesta night kicks off in less than an hour, benefiting Centro La Familia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthallergiesinfection
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
Too much exercise could lead to bad decisions
Health Watch: CardioMEMS Keep Patients Healthy!
California to consumers: Stop vaping during health probe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old missing from Fresno foster home
CUSD teacher placed on leave after 5th grader says he cut her hair
Gap is bringing 1,200 jobs to the Fresno area
Snoop Dogg's 10-day-old grandson dies
Online meetup in Fresno County ends with 1 man dead, 4 arrested
Deadly party: Man held to answer for second-degree murder
Skydiver killed after veering off course, slamming into big rig
Show More
Va. 6th grader claims classmates pinned her down, cut dreadlocks
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
16-year-old football player lifts car off trapped neighbor
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
Astronomer discovers supermassive black hole destroying a star
More TOP STORIES News