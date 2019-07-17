listeria

Hummus recall 2019: Pita Pal recalls Lantana, other brands over listeria concerns

A Houston-based company is recalling hummus sold nationwide over concerns of listeria.

The bacteria was discovered at the manufacturing facility, not in the finished product, and Pita Pal Foods, LP is "issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution." No illnesses have been reported.

The list of products is sold under multiple brand names, including Pita Pal, Lantana, Bucee's and Harris Teeter. The list includes original hummus recipes as well as hummus made from other ingredients like black beans and edamame. The use-by dates vary but are mostly in August.

See the full list of recalled products and their use-by dates here.

Listeria monocytogenes is a rare but dangerous bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Listeriosis is a potentially life-threatening infection you can get if you consume food contaminated with the bacteria.

RELATED: What is Listeria? What to know about the bacteria that can cause listeriosis

Though most people do not get seriously ill from listeria infections, it can be life-threatening for certain groups, such as adults 65 and older and newborns. It is usually mild in pregnant women but can be dangerous for the fetus. Pregnant women who experience flu-like symptoms should seek medical attention due to the risk for the baby.

In addition to the flu-like symptoms experienced by pregnant women, other patients may experience a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

If you believe you ate the recalled hummus but you feel fine and are not in the vulnerable groups listed above, all you need to do is dispose of the hummus. You can return it for a full refund. If you are in one of the vulnerable groups or feel sick anytime in the two months after eating the hummus, seek medical advice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallslisteriaoutbreakrecallfood safety
LISTERIA
Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns
Listeria outbreak linked to deli kills 1, sickens 8
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
What to know about Listeria
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News