Hundreds of Lemoore sailors aboard U.S. Navy ship quarantined in Guam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The U.S. Navy says that 760 sailors from Lemoore Naval Air Station are aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier with an outbreak of coronavirus.The Lemoore sailors are part of a population of more than 5,000 onboard. The ship is currently quarantined in Guam as the entire crew is tested for COVID-19.The Navy also confirmed that there are 25 sailors who have tested positive aboard the ship, but it's unknown if any of the infected are based in the South Valley.The USS Roosevelt departed from San Diego on January 17th for an "Indo-Pacific" deployment and is part of U.S. 3rd Fleet, which leads naval forces in the pacific.In a statement, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday said they "are confident that their aggressive response will keep USS Theodore Roosevelt able to respond to any crisis in the region."