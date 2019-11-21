Health & Fitness

Huron gets its very own state-of-the-art health center

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley have now opened up a state-of-the-art building in Huron, replacing an old smaller center.

Ben Silva said it's a stress relief knowing his aging parents can be taken care of in town.

"They are both in their 80s now. You don't want your parents to travel when they are that elderly and so having this facility here is very appreciated," he said.

It's open 7 days a week and is a one-stop shop for most healthcare needs.

"Usually when you go to the doctors you have to go somewhere else for labs or other things and they do everything here. It condenses everything to a day," he said.

The building has 12 medical exam rooms, 7 dental stations, an optometry area, a behavioral health services department, a radiology department, as well as a pharmacy and lab services.

Colleen Curtis with United Health Centers explained the location even has a car to bring patients to this facility.

"Without UHC here and without our transportation van that's a huge barrier for them to get any kind of healthcare if they have to go an hour's drive to Fresno to Community Regional or somewhere to an emergency room," she said.

She added they worked hard to get a better facility opened in Huron because the community deserves it.

"We've made this huge investment because we believe that this is where we need to be out in the rural communities, taking care of the farmworkers and all of those families that come here with the farmworkers, that do such a great job taking care of us in the nation as well as here in California and our community," Curtis said.
