U.S. & WORLD

Ice cream sold at Smart and Final and other stores recalled due to Listeria concerns

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation has issued a voluntary recall of some of their ice cream products over Listeria concerns.

The ice cream was sold at Smart & Final and other various stores.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of all orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars that were produced in 2017 on the company's Hoyer 1 Line at its Dunkirk, NY plant.

Officials said no illnesses have been reported.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine industry testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in only a few ice cream bar samples of many tested. The expansion of the recall is out of precaution after a few more samples tested positive for Listeria.

People who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For the full product list and locations click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthproduct recallsice creamu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News