Coronavirus

Immigration and Customs Enforcement scaling back operations due to coronavirus outbreak

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is scaling back the aggressive operations it launched under President Donald Trump as the country contends with the new coronavirus outbreak.

ICE says that starting Wednesday it is focusing its efforts on tracking down people in the U.S. without legal authorization who pose a risk to public safety or would be subject to mandatory detention on criminal grounds. The agency had been aggressively detaining anyone in the country without authorization as part of stepped-up enforcement under the Trump administration.

The agency said in a statement that its investigations unit will focus on public safety and national security. That would include drug and human trafficking as well as anti-gang operations and child exploitation cases.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

ICE said the change was temporary and intended to ensure the welfare and safety of the public and its agents.

It will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities except in "the most extraordinary circumstances" during the crisis.n

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldpoliticsiceimmigration
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
First 2 members of Congress test positive for novel coronavirus
How Valley hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19
Gov. Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break
Fresno calls for "shelter in place" starting Thursday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno calls for "shelter in place" starting Thursday
Health officials confirm fifth COVID-19 case in Tulare County
Central CA coronavirus cases
Fresno Unified "not ready" to make decision about school year
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
Gov. Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break
Show More
Grocery stores offer special hours, delivery for senior shoppers
Traver School students working to bring a library to the community
Mendota community could be seriously impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Fresno Pacific University reschedules May 2020 commencement
More TOP STORIES News