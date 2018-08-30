CHICAGO --Heart transplant recipient Sofia Sanchez is now breathing on her own, according to her mom.
In an update on the family's gofundme page, the 11-year-old Downers Grove girl's mom said, "Doctors are amazed at how quickly she is starting to recover."
The best part for Sofia, she can hear her heart beating now that she's not using an artificial heart pump.
The family is hopeful she will be home by November
A month ago, Sofia underwent open heart surgery in order to connect a VAD (ventricular assist device), which is a mechanical pump that helps support the heart and blood flow in people with heart failure.
After Sofia's "In My Feelings" video went viral, Drake visited her when he was in Chicago as part of his tour two weekends ago. He said they chatted about Justin Bieber and basketball.
Sofia learned Sunday that she was getting a new heart. Her mother delivered the news to her in video that was posted on Facebook.
"I'm getting a heart! Oh my God!" Sofia squealed in the video.
She underwent a successful surgery on Monday.