Health & Fitness

Infant dies following home circumcision in Italy

EMBED <>More Videos

Prosecutors said the baby's parents could face manslaughter charges after he died of cardiac arrest.

ROME -- An infant boy in Italy has died as the result of a circumcision performed by his parents at home, according to Italian media reports on Sunday.

The ANSA news agency reported that the 5-month-old baby was brought to a hospital in Bologna by helicopter in cardiac arrest on Friday afternoon and died that night.

The prosecutor's office in the northern province of Reggio Emilia has opened a manslaughter investigation, and the infant will undergo an autopsy.

The tragedy follows a botched home circumcision of a 2-year-old who died of severe blood loss in December in Rome. In that case, his twin brother nearly died, too, but survived following intensive care treatment.

Circumcision is not practiced among Italy's Roman Catholic majority. Many immigrants in Italy are Muslim and practice circumcision for cultural and religious reasons, but sometimes have trouble accessing the practice in hospitals.

For some, the hospital costs are too high. Also, in some Italian hospitals, doctors refuse to perform circumcisions until the boys have reached the age of 4 or even older.

Foad Aodi, the founder of the association of foreign doctors in Italy (AMSI), has appealed to health authorities to allow circumcisions at affordable prices and to lower the age of access to help fight clandestine attempts at circumcisions.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthbabyu.s. & worldinfant deaths
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pregnant mother was headed to dance competition with stepdaughter when killed by hit-and-run driver
Body found in canal in Tulare County, deputies say
Authorities release new details in murder of former Merced Co. DA's son
Fresno family torn apart by teenage DUI driver who killed a father
Porterville Military Academy instructor arrested, accused of molesting student
Driver of Greyhound bus had license suspended days prior to crash
Man found shot dead in Reedley orchard identified
Show More
Registered sex offender arrested after exposing himself in front of 10-year-old
Several people shot by pellets after random drive-by shootings across northeast Fresno
Family friend: Man killed at house party died trying to protect others
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Detectives believe they've recovered 5 goats stolen from Kingsburg family
More TOP STORIES News