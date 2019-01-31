The FDA issued an expanded recall of infants' oral ibuprofen solution because it may have potentially higher concentrations of ibuprofen than labeled.Tris Pharma, Inc., initially recalled the drug in December. The FDA said the company's Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID) 50 mg per 1.25 mL, were sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar.Adverse effects that could be experienced include nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or more rarely diarrhea. Tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible adverse effects. So far, Tris Pharma has not received any reports of adverse effects.These are the recalled lots:The voluntarily recall includes the six lots listed below:NDC: 59779-925-23EXPIRATION: 12/19DESCRIPTION: CVS Health: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 0.5 oz. bottleCompany: CVS PharmacyNDC: 49035-125-24EXPIRATION: 02/19DESCRIPTION: Equate: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 1.0 oz. bottleCompany: Wal-Mart Stores Inc.NDC: 59779-925-24 (Labeled as: 50428-1252-4)EXPIRATION: 02/19DESCRIPTION: CVS Health: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 1.0 oz. bottleCompany: CVS PharmacyNDC: 49035-125-23EXPIRATION: 02/19DESCRIPTION: Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottleCompany: Wal-Mart Stores IncNDC: 49035-125-23EXPIRATION: 04/19DESCRIPTION: Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottleCompany: Wal-Mart Stores IncNDC: 49035-125-23EXPIRATION: 08/19DESCRIPTION: Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottleCompany: Wal-Mart Stores IncNDC: 59779-925-23EXPIRATION: 08/19DESCRIPTION: Equate: CVS Health: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottleCompany: CVS PharmacyNDC: 55319-250-23EXPIRATION: 08/19DESCRIPTION: Family Wellness: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottleCompany: Family Dollar Services Inc.Stores have been asked to return any of the affected product they have. If you have any of the recalled medications, throw them away.Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Tris Customer Service by 732-940-0358.