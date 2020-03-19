Coronavirus

'We need to get Kylie Jenner': Influencers should promote social distancing to combat coronavirus crisis, surgeon general says

Influencers like Kylie Jenner should take to social media to promote social distancing as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise, the United States Surgeon General said.

"What I think we really need to do ... is get our influencers out. Kevin Durant, Donavan Mitchell. We need to get Kylie Jenner. We need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that, look, this is serious. This is absolutely serious. People are dying," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Thursday on "Good Morning America."

Health officials said social distancing, or avoiding congregate settings, is the best way to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without preventative measures, the U.S. cannot "flatten the curve," or makes sure the rate of coronavirus infections doesn't outpace the country's health care response.

RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?

Yet videos posted to social media continue to show college students in large crowds partying on spring break. Video taken from Miami shows spring breakers explaining why they will continue to party despite government warnings and mandated closures.

""We've been waiting for Miami spring break for a while -- about two months we've had this trip planned," spring breaker Brady Sluder says in the video.



RELATED: Crowds continue partying despite outbreak

Adams also said young people may be at higher risk than previously reported, but social distancing measures should be taken to protect the nation's elderly.

"Think about your grandmother. Think about your grandfather. Think about the fact that you're spreading a disease, which could ultimately be what kills them," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldcollege student
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Central CA coronavirus cases
Carnival will allow cruise ships to house coronavirus patients
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Astronauts read stories to kids from the Space Station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno calls for 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 concerns
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Central CA coronavirus cases
Road closed after man is fatally hit by driver in central Fresno
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Fresno Unified "not ready" to make decision about school year
Show More
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
Health officials confirm fifth COVID-19 case in Tulare County
Fresno, Clovis officials hoping for cooperation with recent changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News