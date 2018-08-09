FLU

Influenza A virus found in two people following exposure to infected pig

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The individuals were exposed to a pig at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California that was infected with influenza. They have recovered after experiencing brief illnesses.

Influenza viruses that are spread among pigs are occasionally transmitted to people who have close contact with pigs. When this happens, the infections in humans are called variant influenza virus infections, and are usually mild, with symptoms similar to those of the flu.

Person-to-person transmission of variant influenza viruses is not common, and people cannot get it by eating pork.

"Visiting animals can be one of the highlights of the fair," said Dr. Karen Smith, CDPH Director, and State Public Health Officer. "It is important to remember to practice good hygiene when working with or visiting animals."

There are steps you can take to protect you and your family at the fair, zoo, petting zoo or other settings where pigs are present.

-Wash your hands with soap and running water after any exposure to animals.

-Don't eat, drink, or put anything in your mouth while in an area where animals are housed or exhibited.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth until you have exited the animal area and washed your hands with soap and running water.

-Don't take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or similar items into animal areas.

-Avoid contact with animals that look or act ill.

-People in high-risk groups should take extra care around animals. These include senior citizens, children under five, pregnant women, and people with a weakened immune system or chronic health conditions.

For more information about variant influenza viruses, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthflu
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU
CDC urges early flu shots; Estimated 80,000 flu deaths last year in US
Flu shot clinics kick off this weekend in Fresno County
Earn $3,500 to stay at this hotel with a catch: be exposed to the flu
Combination of flu and allergies making many in Valley feel sick
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News