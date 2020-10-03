Health & Fitness

Inside Walter Reed: The hospital of American presidents

BETHESDA, Maryland -- It's known as Ward 71, that presidential suite inside Walter Reed Medical Center where the president and other high ranking administration officials receive medical care.

President Donald Trump will work here for several days after he tested positive for COVID-19 and came down with symptoms of the virus.

RELATED: President Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports

The suite has offices and conference rooms to receive visitors and hold meetings. It even has a dining room to make high profile guests feel more at home.

For years, Walter Reed has served as the main medical care facility outside The White House for America's presidents.

Ronald Reagan stayed there for surgery. Richard Nixon fought pneumonia there. John F. Kennedy's body was taken there on that fateful day in 1963 after arriving from Dallas.

Inside, there are bedrooms for the president and first lady and guests and while much is kept private about the facility, archival descriptions show there are nine rooms that cover a full floor of the old building.

It's where Trump will call home for the next several days and where he will continue to keep up with his official duties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarylandhospitalabc newspresident donald trumpgood morning americacovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump given remdesivir after COVID-19 positive test
Creek Fire evacuees told to pack up and leave Clovis hotel
Stabbing suspect shot by Fresno police officer dies from injuries, deputy chief says
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
46-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting in east central Fresno
River Park movie theater gets major facelift, rebranded as Regal Cinemas
Fresno's Cornerstone Church to hold drive-through food giveaway
Show More
Creek Fire: 312,063 acres burned, 45% contained
Creek Fire command center split up into 3 locations
Large-scale Amazon project coming to Visalia's industrial park
State COVID-19 calculations 'don't match up' as Fresno County reopens in red tier
This Fresno food truck sells authentic Philly cheesesteaks
More TOP STORIES News