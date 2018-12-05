HEALTH WATCH

Intestinal Malrotation Misdiagnosed

EMBED </>More Videos

Intestinal malrotation affects one out of every 200 or more babies born in the U.S. It can cause abdominal pain and cramping.

CLEVELAND, Oh. (KFSN) --
Intestinal malrotation affects one out of every 200 or more babies born in the U.S. It can cause abdominal pain and cramping. In extreme circumstances the condition can be fatal. Some cases are diagnosed right after birth. But one woman had to wait over a decade before she found relief.

Darcy Lamond loves a good game of basketball with her kids, but four years ago a sharp pain in her abdomen nearly sidelined her.

"It felt like someone had driven a stake through my center and it was coming out the back," said Lamond.

Each of those episodes would last 12 to 18 hours.

Lamond shared, "I wasn't able to go to work. I certainly wasn't driving the kids to school. I wasn't able to take care of the household. I wasn't able to do anything."

Lamond found out her pain was caused by intestinal malrotation, a condition she was born with where her intestines did not form correctly inside her abdomen. After she was diagnosed at age 26, she went from doctor to doctor for nearly 15 years to get her symptoms under control. Then she met Kareem Abu-Elmagd, MD, PhD, FACS, Director, Gut Rehabilitation and Transplantation at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Abu-Elmagd said, "The solution is to reconstruct the whole gut the way it is supposed to be. Like you are arranging your kitchen and your bathroom." (Read Full Interview)

Dr. Abu-Elmagd pioneered the new surgery, where he moved the intestines to secure them inside the abdomen after rotating the bowel 180 degrees. After the procedure, Lamond felt immediate relief.

She said, "Now I feel like more of a complete person."

A person who is not missing any part of the game.

Since this condition is often misdiagnosed, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say most patients with malrotation tend to already have their gallbladder and appendix out. The original physicians may have thought the symptoms of malrotation were related to those organs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Lung On A Leaf
Health Watch: Ketamine Stills Parkinson's
Diabetes Risk: New Research on Obesity
Seniors and Smartphones: Predicting Memory Loss and More
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doc Talk: Acute Flaccid Myelitis, polio-like disease threatening children nationwide
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Workout Wednesday: Breaking up your workout into small increments
Too much sleep increases risk of death, study finds
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Former federal judge recalls being appointed to position by President George H.W. Bush
UPS offers options to avoid porch pirates this holiday shopping season
Series of armed robberies in Caruthers has residents, business owners on edge
Man crashes into two Sanger Police cruisers after leading officers on high-speed chase
Tulare County Supervisors approve Sequoia Gateway project near Visalia
Members of Temple Beth Israel find closure during Hanukkah weeks after letters are torn down
Club One Casino seeks new downtown home in old Gottschalks store
Paintbrush Assisted Living and Memory Care looking to fill 25 openings
Show More
California faces recycling crisis after China tightens rules
Chaos erupts over Cheesecake Factory deal, DoorDash driver arrested
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
Suspects pose as police, rob man in West Central Fresno
Search and rescue underway for 2 Marine Corps aircraft off coast of Japan
More News