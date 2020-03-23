Coronavirus

Italy records smaller increase in coronavirus cases for 2nd day

Italy has recorded a smaller day-to-day increase in new coronavirus cases for the second straight day, officials said while cautioning it was too soon to know if the worst is behind the country with the world's second-biggest caseload.

Data released by Italy's Civil Protection agency on Monday showed 4,789 new cases, nearly 700 fewer than the day-to-day increase of 5,560 new cases reported Sunday.

The number of deaths also did not rise by as much. There were just over 600 registered on Monday compared to 651 on Sunday.

Italy has been anxious to see the day-to-day figures for new cases and deaths go down as its health system struggles under the weight of the world's largest COVID-19 outbreak outside of China.

As of Monday, Italy had a total of 59,138 virus cases compared to China's 81,496.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Health authorities have said it will be a few more days before they will know if Italy is at the beginning of a positive trend.

A top national health official, Silvio Brusaferro, resisted being too optimistic, saying that the improvements registered Monday were due to actions taken at the beginning of the month, not in recent days.

''We need more consecutive results to confirm the trend, to be more certain that we are in a favorable situation.," Brusaferro said.

He stressed that while he favorably viewed the situation, "I don't feel like taking one side or the other to confirm that it is there or not. We can take note of what we see today.''

In Milan, the capital of Lombardy, by far Italy's worst-hit region, local health officials expressed moderate optimistic that day-to-day increases of both positive test results and of new hospital admissions of patients with COVID-19 were smaller. But they expressed renewed worry about the need for additional intensive care beds.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronavirusitalyu.s. & worldchinavirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
CORONAVIRUS
Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid
Coronavirus: FUSD superintendent starts Youtube channel for schoolkids
Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as virus bill stalls again
144th Fighter Wing helps health care workers during COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County
Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues coronavirus aid
Health officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Madera County
Man threatening family members shot by Fresno police officers
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020
Merced Co. reports first case of coronavirus
PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire
Show More
Madera County's first coronavirus case has recovered, officials say
92-year-old gets birthday surprise from safe distance amid COVID-19 outbreak
Former Fresno State football star Travis Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Man steals beer, frozen chicken from Corcoran gas station
Deputy patrol cruiser involved in rollover crash in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News