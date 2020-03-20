Coronavirus

Italy sees biggest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths; Death toll hits 4,032

Italy has recorded its highest day-to-day-rise in the number of deaths of people infected with the new coronavirus.

Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Friday the country recorded 627 more deaths in the 24 hours since Italy surpassed China on Thursday as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths. The total now stands at 4,032.

Authorities said most of the people who died had existing health problems such as heart disease and diabetes before they were infected with the virus.

Borrelli says Italy also saw a staggering increase of 5,986 cases from a day earlier, bringing the official total in Italy to 47,021.

The soaring numbers come despite a national lockdown that drastically limits when residents lare allowed to leave their homes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronavirusitalyu.s. & worldchinavirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
CORONAVIRUS
Got a call about claiming your stimulus check? It's a scam
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Visalia WinCo offers early shopping hour for first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Newsom calls for statewide 'stay at home' order
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
COVID-19: Californians stranded abroad make desperate plea to come home
Trump announces payment deferral option for federal student loans
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
Show More
Visalia WinCo offers early shopping hour for first responders
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
PG&E warns of scammers threatening to shut off power during COVID-19 outbreak
Merced public safety employee tests positive for COVID-19, in quarantine
Central CA coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News