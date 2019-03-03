u.s. & world

Jaden Smith's foundation, local church bringing clean water to Flint

EMBED <>More Videos

Jaden Smith's organization and First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Friday announced they'll deploy a mobile water filtration system known as "The Water Box" that reduces lead and other potential contaminants.

FLINT, Mich. -- Jaden Smith's foundation and a church are working to bring cleaner water to Flint, Michigan.

The rapper's organization and First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Friday announced they'll deploy a mobile water filtration system known as "The Water Box" that reduces lead and other potential contaminants.

The 20-year-old's JUST goods company collaborated with the church to design and engineer the system. He is the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.



The church has distributed over 5 million bottles of water to residents, but bottled water donations are on the decline.

Flint has been replacing water lines after lead-tainted water was discovered in 2014. Lead began leaching from pipes after the city tapped the Flint River for drinking water without properly treating it to reduce corrosion.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscelebritycharityrapperflint watertechnologyus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Police: New Orleans crash driver spoke of 'drinking problem'
Kia, Hyundai recall vehicles due to possible engine fires
Missing California sisters found alive after two-night search
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
TOP STORIES
Missing California sisters found alive after two-night search
10-year-old shot in the head with high-powered pellet gun
Child sexually assaulted by stepmother's boyfriend in Hanford
SpaceX's new crew capsule aces space station docking
Arson investigators looking into 2-alarm fire at Fresno County home
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
5-year-old boy calls police on Momo challenge
Show More
Sanger streets flooded following heavy rainfall
Community BBQ raises money for family of 8-year-old killed in crash
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on street, steals $5
Police: New Orleans crash driver spoke of 'drinking problem'
Hundreds of high school students face off at the Science Olympiad
More TOP STORIES News