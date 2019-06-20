pancreatic cancer

Jeopardy's James Holzhauer donates $1K to cancer research in Alex Trebek's name

NAPERVILLE,Ill. -- One of the best "Jeopardy!" players of all time used some of his winnings to help further cancer research.

James Holzhauer, affectionately known as Jeopardy James, agreed to donate $1,109.14 to the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk, which will take place July 14, 2019.

Holzhauer donated that specific amount in reference to his daughter's birthday: Nov. 9, 2014.

During his run on the show, he also gave a nod to his daughter by earning a total of $110,914 in one episode.

Halzhauer is fresh off winning 32 consecutive games of Jeopardy, worth a total of $2,462,216.

SEE ALSO: UNC alumna Emma Boettcher defeated Jeopardy record-setter James Holzhauer

Illinois resident Ann Zediker founded the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk after losing her father to pancreatic cancer in 2010. After Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Zediker reached out to Holzhauer to see if he'd be willing to join her walk this year.

Holzhauer responded that he would not be able to make the event, but he would love to give a donation. So he sent $1,000 to her foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoispancreatic canceralex trebekcommunitycancerjeopardy
RELATED
Help raise money to fight pancreatic cancer in Naperville
8th annual Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
PANCREATIC CANCER
Pancreatic cancer: Warning signs to look out for
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News