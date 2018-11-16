HEALTH & FITNESS

Johnston County man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid

EMBED </>More Videos

Greg Phillpotts' runny nose turned out to be fluid leaking from his brain.

By
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. --
Last Thanksgiving was ruined for Greg Phillpotts and his family after the unexpected.

Fluid from his nose ran into the food.

"I was preparing a meal and standing in the kitchen and it just added itself to the ingredients -- it screwed up the whole dinner," said Phillpotts, who moved to Johnston County two years ago from New York after his wife retired. "You could be anywhere. You could be on the airplane, you could be talking to anybody and this thing just drains out of your face."

Phillpotts said he had been battling what he thought were allergies during the past five years. Some doctors also diagnosed him with pneumonia and bronchitis.



"I was stuffing tissues up my nose," he said. "It became normal up until February because I was up all night coughing. You're sitting here, you're a family man; you don't want to check out of the picture when it's something someone could readily fix."

Finally he saw Dr. Alfred Iloreta at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. They learned quickly it was a cerebrospinal fluid leak.

"It's the leakage of fluid that surrounds the brain to cushion it primarily to protect it from shock or trauma or anything like that," Dr. Iloreta said. "Sometimes when you have this leakage of the fluid from the brain, it can evolve into what we call an ascending infection. So bacteria can travel from the nose to the brain resulting in meningitis."

Doctors performed minimally invasive skull surgery using a flap of tissue harvested from Phillpotts' body to correct the problem.

"Have you ever been so congested that you can't breathe?" Phillpotts said. "All of sudden you can breathe again and what a relief that was!"

Doctor Iloreta said to watch out if you have a runny nose on one side of your nostril; if there's a salty taste associated with it and all that comes with an intense headache.

It could be more than just a runny nose.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsurgerybizarremedical marvelsthanksgivinghealth
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
91K pounds of ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Smoke from several wildfires affecting air quality in the Valley
Adventist Health expands services during flu season
Health Watch: "Smart Parts" for amputees and others could be Medicine's next big thing
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Two teens arrested after leading police on overnight high-speed chase in Northeast Fresno
EXCLUSIVE: Man who believes he accidentally started an East Central Fresno apartment fire speaks out
Two Hanford P.D. officers crash during high-speed pursuit on HWY 99, suspect arrested
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
BLUE FLASH: Meteor captured shooting across Texas sky
High speed rail project riddled with poor decision-making, says scathing state audit report
Kim Porter, rapper Diddy's former longtime girlfriend, dies
Classes canceled, students wear masks at UC Merced as air quality worsens
Show More
Family looking for ashes of veteran that may have been lost in Camp Fire
Government officials sounding alarm about counterfeit bike helmets
Central Valley search and rescue crews help with recovery efforts at Camp Fire
Local businesses collecting donations to help fire victims
Mom describes surviving Camp Fire with her 'miracle baby'
More News