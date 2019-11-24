ruth bader ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of chills, fever

BALTIMORE -- The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever.

In a statement Saturday, the court's public information office says Ginsburg was admitted Friday night to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The court says Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington before being transferred to Johns Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

The court says that with intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthruth bader ginsburghospitalsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RUTH BADER GINSBURG
RBG surprises thrift store volunteers with thank you letter
Spielberg, Gaga sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
26-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
Man suffers burn injuries in suspicious central Fresno house fire
Police searching for 2 men who attempted to kidnap Visalia teen
Suspect injured, police find replica gun after officers shot a suspect in southwest Fresno
Car crashes into tree on Herndon in northwest Fresno, kills driver
Police chase driver through Clovis, Fresno: VIDEO
Man crashes U-Haul truck while evading police, driving under the influence
Show More
Wells Fargo to donate $20K to families of mass shooting victims for funeral expenses
Fresno PD makes 12 arrests during DUI saturation patrol
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
UC leaders support dropping use of SAT, ACT from admissions requirement
Boys, ages 11 and 14, killed in shooting near elementary school: Police
More TOP STORIES News