Kaiser Permanente teaches seniors how to prevent falling and improve balance

Some Valley seniors found themselves back in school for a lesson designed to help keep them on solid ground.About 20 residents of the Clovis Senior Center took part in a Falls Prevention and Balance Class hosted by Kaiser Permanente's Fresno Rehabilitation Department.Physical Therapist Joanne Jimenez teaches seniors how to avoid common trip hazards, how to recover from a fall and also demonstrates activities promoting balance and strength.Kaiser Permanente offers the same class three times each month-- the first, second, and fourth Friday at the hospital.