Kaweah Delta emergency department expansion underway

"We've been talking a lot about the expansion of the emergency department but it's actually about to happen so they public will really start to see it take place next week," said Gary Herbst.The department will expand into the parking lot.When the project is finished in about two years, the emergency room will double the size of the facility and expand the waiting area.The hospital is also hiring new doctors and nurses to increase staffing and speed wait times.Until then, parking and traffic patterns in the hospital will be affected.