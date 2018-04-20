Kaweah Delta expanding services and upgrading IT system

Major changes are coming to the South Valley's largest and busiest hospital.Leaders at Kaweah Delta Medical Center say the purpose of their new projects is to care for patients faster, with more space, comfort, and medical staff.One of those projects is the new surgery center, which includes an improved waiting area for families and much more space for patients.At the hospital's Acequia Wing, a new intermediate critical care unit and an expanded neonatal intensive care unit are expected to open in 2019In ten days, the hospital is launching a new electronic health records system."(It's a) very modern system," said Kaweah Delta CEO Gary Herbst. "Embedded in it are a lot of the medical best practices. So if a patient is coming in with congestive heart failure or a diabetes issue...the system is prompting the best practices, the most appropriate drugs."Herbst says the new system, called KD Hub, will also allow for more simplified billing.