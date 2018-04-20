HEALTH WATCH

Kaweah Delta expanding services and upgrading IT system

EMBED </>More Videos

Major changes are coming to the South Valley's largest and busiest hospital. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Major changes are coming to the South Valley's largest and busiest hospital.

Leaders at Kaweah Delta Medical Center say the purpose of their new projects is to care for patients faster, with more space, comfort, and medical staff.

One of those projects is the new surgery center, which includes an improved waiting area for families and much more space for patients.

At the hospital's Acequia Wing, a new intermediate critical care unit and an expanded neonatal intensive care unit are expected to open in 2019

In ten days, the hospital is launching a new electronic health records system.

"(It's a) very modern system," said Kaweah Delta CEO Gary Herbst. "Embedded in it are a lot of the medical best practices. So if a patient is coming in with congestive heart failure or a diabetes issue...the system is prompting the best practices, the most appropriate drugs."

Herbst says the new system, called KD Hub, will also allow for more simplified billing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthkaweah delta medical centerhealth carehealth watchVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News