Kaweah Delta holds patient safety fair

The South Valley's largest hospital held a fair focused on patient safety today. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The South Valley's largest hospital held a fair focused on patient safety today.

Members of Kaweah Delta's Quality and Patient Safety department taught other employees about early detection and prevention of high-risk medical conditions.

Some of the topics included hand hygiene, sepsis, and falls.

Trainers were dressed as superheroes.

"All of our staff here are all superheroes in how we prevent all of these medical conditions from happening in the hospital," said Sandra Volchko, director of quality and patient safety.

Kaweah Delta recently received certification as an advanced primary stroke center, the first in Tulare or Kings Counties.

The Joint Commission says the hospital is a leader in stroke care and is able to provide a high level of service to stroke patients.
