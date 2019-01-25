Kaweah Delta is now affiliated with Cleveland Clinic

The South Valley's largest hospital announced a new partnership for their nationally recognized cardiovascular program on Friday.Kaweah Delta Medical Center will be joining forces with Cleveland Clinic through a formal affiliation.With it comes a new name: Kaweah Delta Cleveland Clinic Cardiovascular program.Kaweah Delta's CEO says the affiliation allows them to access Cleveland Clinic's education, training, and best practices, as well as their cardiovascular supplies and products."All of these new resources actually benefit our community by helping to further elevate the care that patients receive here locally as well as our continued pursuit of driving down the cost of care," said Kaweah Delta CEO Gary Herbst.Healthgrades named Kaweah Delta one of America's best hospitals for cardiac care and surgery in 2019.Kaweah Delta is the second hospital in California to have an affiliation with Cleveland Clinic.