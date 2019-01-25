KAWEAH DELTA MEDICAL CENTER

Kaweah Delta is now affiliated with Cleveland Clinic

EMBED </>More Videos

The South Valley's largest hospital announced a new partnership for their nationally recognized cardiovascular program on Friday.

By
The South Valley's largest hospital announced a new partnership for their nationally recognized cardiovascular program on Friday.

Kaweah Delta Medical Center will be joining forces with Cleveland Clinic through a formal affiliation.

With it comes a new name: Kaweah Delta Cleveland Clinic Cardiovascular program.

Kaweah Delta's CEO says the affiliation allows them to access Cleveland Clinic's education, training, and best practices, as well as their cardiovascular supplies and products.

"All of these new resources actually benefit our community by helping to further elevate the care that patients receive here locally as well as our continued pursuit of driving down the cost of care," said Kaweah Delta CEO Gary Herbst.

Healthgrades named Kaweah Delta one of America's best hospitals for cardiac care and surgery in 2019.

Kaweah Delta is the second hospital in California to have an affiliation with Cleveland Clinic.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthkaweah delta medical centerhealth
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KAWEAH DELTA MEDICAL CENTER
Kaweah Delta opens cardiology clinic in Visalia
Man drowns in Lake Kaweah minutes after launching boat
Visalia high school students volunteer time at Kaweah Delta
Kaweah Delta emergency department expansion underway
More kaweah delta medical center
HEALTH & FITNESS
Health Watch: Male Breast Cancer
Doc Talk: Dangers of drug-resistant bacteria
Consumer Reports: Anti-aging powers of fiber
Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman's boyfriend shot to death in front of her during home invasion
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen government, border wall fight unresolved
Teenager shot in southwest Fresno
'I'm down to the last dollar': Valley federal employees relieved to see government reopen
What happened after undercover cops took over a 'massage parlor'
7 face federal charges for aiding suspect in Newman Police officer's death
Mail truck explodes into rolling ball of fire
State Treasurer meets with local leaders about Central Valley housing crisis
Show More
Roger Stone's tattoo of Nixon goes viral
Fresno man indicted for distributing fentanyl that killed two people
Lyft driver rescues toddler wandering in freezing weather
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
Illinois volleyball coach recorded minors in bathroom: prosecutors
More News