Kings County health officials confirm 2 cases of COVID-19, first in county

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings County Health Department has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 -- the first cases reported in the county.
The department said one of the patients is a resident in the county and is in quarantine. Officials did not release information regarding their condition.
The second patient is a "non-resident" but being treated within the county.
Health officials say they are investigating how both patients contracted the virus.
The Central Valley now has 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
