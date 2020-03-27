Kings County health officials confirm 2 cases of COVID-19, first in county

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings County Health Department has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 -- the first cases reported in the county.The department said one of the patients is a resident in the county and is in quarantine. Officials did not release information regarding their condition.The second patient is a "non-resident" but being treated within the county.Health officials say they are investigating how both patients contracted the virus.The Central Valley now has 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19.