Lack of sleep could lower sex drive, study finds

If your sex life needs a boost, you may want to spend more time in bed sleeping.

A new study found lack of sleep kills libido.

Researchers followed nearly 4,000 men and women in their early- to mid-60s for a year.

They found that poor sleep was associated with erectile dysfunction for men and arousal problems and orgasm difficulty for women.

They say these are older folks, but no matter what your age, not getting enough sleep impacts testosterone levels, leading to erectile dysfunction and lack of sexual desire.
