Latino Life: Alzheimer's and Caregiver Conference in Spanish

Latinos are at risk for Alzheimer's Disease.According to the Alzheimer's Association, Latinos are 1.5 times more likely than non-Latinos to have Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia.Stella De La Peña is the Regional Director of Alzheimer's Association. She and volunteer/caregiver Sophia Nagao sat down with reporter Gilbert Magallon on Latino Life to discuss the disease that's expected to affect 1.5 million Latinos by the year 2050.Alzheimer's Association is teaming up with other organizations to host the Central Valley Alzheimer's Caregiver and Wellness Conference in Spanish.Dr. Jose Bautista and Dr. Juan Bautista will be speaking about the difference between Alzheimer's and Dementia, Alzheimer's disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms.Information and resources will be available for caregivers to help them communicate effectively with someone who has a cognitive impairment. They will also learn to understand and manage dementia-related behavior that will assist them during their caregiving journey.Saturday, June 1, 20198:00a.m.-NoonUCSF Fresno155 N Fresno StreetFresno CA 93701Register: (559) 224-9154(800) 272-3900