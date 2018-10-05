Latino Life: Breast Care Center in Hanford Offers Help and Hope

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.Early screenings can make a difference in outcomes but many women hold off getting a mammogram because they are scared or don't know where to get one.Adventist Health has a Breast Care Center in Hanford that is offering services to women. Some of the services include mammograms, MRI, ultrasound, genetic testing, and support groups.Ana Morales with the Hanford Breast Care Center joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios to talk about services and support.For more information about Adventist Health Hanford Breast Care Center, click