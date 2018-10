Latino Life: new research on pre term births in Fresno County

New research is underway that could lead to better outcomes for expectant mothers and their newborns in Fresno County.According to the California Preterm Birth Initiative, Fresno County has a preterm birth rate of 9.2 percent, that's higher than the state rate of 8.5 percent. A new study in Fresno County aims to get answers about why Hispanic/Latina moms have higher rates of preterm birththan others. The UCSF San Francisco Preterm Birth Initiative and Central Valley Health Policy Institute at Fresno State are collaborating to find the answer to these questions: what stressors contribute most to baby outcomes like preterm birth and what protectsmoms and babies during stressful times?UCSF and CVHPI created the "Saving Our Ladies from Early Births and Reducing Stress (SOLARS) study among Hispanic/Latina pregnant women. The study follows them throughout their pregnancy and birth of a baby by surveying them four times starting atweeks 12 of pregnancy and once six weeks after the baby is born. SOLARS is now looking for Hispanic/Latina mothers to participate, call (559) 228-2162 or email solars.fresno@gmail.com websiteSonia Mendoza and Erica Martinez from SOLARS were recent guests on Latino Life and shared details with host Vanessa Vasconcelos.