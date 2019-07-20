latino life

Latino Life: Talking About Pelvic Health at Women's Health & Wellness Day

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Talking about pelvic health may not be the most comfortable conversation, but it can be if understanding women surround you.

Kaweah Delta's Pelvic Health Program is hosting Women's Health & Wellness Day Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Visalia.

This free event brings women together in a fun yet educational environment. Activities include health screenings, beauty services, entertainment, raffle opportunities, exercise classes.

You can learn about important women's health services available during pregnancy, postpartum, during menopause, and more. Angela Duran is a physical therapist with Kaweah Delta's Pelvic Health Program.

She sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on July 18, 2019, to discuss some of the common health issues women face but may be too afraid to talk about.

Women's Health & Wellness Day
Saturday, August 17
Therapy Specialists
820 S. Akers Street. Suite 200
Visalia CA 93277

Register at (559) 624-3427 or onKaweah Delta's website.
