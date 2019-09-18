health

List of places, dates to get free flu shots in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can start preparing for this year's flu season by getting a free flu vaccination at walk-up clinics across the Valley.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health will hold free flu shot clinics throughout the season at several locations across the county. Appointments are not required.

Here's a full list of when the clinics will be held.

Tuesday, September 17
Nick Medina Senior Center
2301 Selma Street
Selma, CA 93662
4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Wednesday, September 18
Kerman Community Center
15100 West Kearney Blvd.
Kerman, CA 93630
4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Thursday, September 19
Dunlap Elementary
39667 Dunlap Rd.
Dunlap, Ca 93621
5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Tuesday, September 24
Reedley Community Center
100 N. East Ave

Reedley, CA 93654
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Wednesday, September 25
Clovis Senior Center
850 Fourth Street
Clovis, CA 93612
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Thursday, September 26
Fresno Retired Teachers
3930 E. Saginaw Way
Fresno, CA 93726
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Tuesday, October 1
Edwin Blaney Center
108 N. 3rd Street
Fowler, CA 93625
9:00 am - 11:00 am

Tuesday, October 1
Kingsburg Senior Center
1450 Ellis Street
Kingsburg, CA 93631
1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wednesday, October 2
Fresno Center for New Americans
4879 E. Kings Canyon Rd.
Fresno, CA 93727
3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Thursday, October 3
Mosqueda Community Center
4670 E. Butler Ave
Fresno, CA 93702
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Saturday, October 5
Sierra Vista Mall
1050 Shaw Ave
Clovis Ca 93612
9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Tuesday, October 8
Sierra Oaks Senior Center
33276 Lodge Rd.
Tollhouse, CA 93667
9:30 am - 11:00 am

Wednesday, October 9
Westside Elementary School
19191 West Excelsior Ave
Five Points, CA 93624
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Thursday, October 10
Bear Mountain Senior Activity Room
30733 E. Kings Canyon Rd.
Squaw Valley CA 93675
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Tuesday, October 15
Senior Citizens Village
1917 South Chestnut Ave
Fresno, CA 93702
1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wednesday, October 16
Orange Cove Senior Center
699 Sixth Street
Orange Cove, CA 93646
9:00 am - 11:00 am

Thursday, October 17
Sanger Community Center
730 Recreation
Sanger, CA 93657
4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Tuesday, October 22
Senior Resource Center
2025 E. Dakota Ave
Fresno, CA 93726
9:00 am - 11:00 am

Wednesday, October 23
Mendota Community Center
195 Smoot Ave
Mendota, CA 93640
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Thursday, October 24
Fresno Swap Meet
1641 S. Chance Ave
Fresno, CA 93702
9:00 am - 11:00 am

Saturday, October 26
Asian Resource Manchester Center
1901 E. Shields Ave
Fresno, CA 93726
10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Tuesday, October 29
Cherry Auction
4640 S. Cherry Ave
Fresno, CA 93706
9:00 am - 11:00 am

Wednesday, October 30
First 5 Lighthouse for Children
2405 Tulare Street, Suite 201
Fresno, CA 93721
11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Saturday, November 9
Lao Evangelist Church
2521 S. Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93725
11:00 am - 2:00 pm

MARIPOSA COUNTY



Thursday, September 26
Mariposa County Senior Center
1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Tuesday, October 1
Yosemite Hospitality Wellness Center
9:30 am - 10:30 am

Tuesday, October 1
Yosemite Medical Clinic
9:30 am - 10:30 am

Thursday, October 3
Greeley Hill Community Center
10:00 am - 11:00 am

Thursday, October 3
Coulterville Schoolhouse
1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Friday, October 4
El Portal Cedar Lodge Conference room
3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Thursday, October 10
Wawona Library
10:00 am - 11:00 am

Thursday, October 10
Fish Camp Fire Station
1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Friday, October 11
Human Services - Catheys Valley Room
9:00 am - 10:30 am

Friday, October 11
Heritage House
11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Tuesday, October 15
Mariposa County Fairgrounds
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countyhealthflufresno county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Alex Trebek opens up about spirituality, health
Local tobacco prevention groups' plan to extinguish vaping epidemic
CA to crack down on vaping, Governor signs executive order
Vaping-related death reported in Tulare County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman run down in Fresno Costco parking lot after road rage incident
Pres. Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser
Saudi Arabia says Iran missiles, drones attacked oil sites
Fresno HS student arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school'
31st horse dies at Santa Anita Park since Dec. 26
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
Show More
Porterville man arrested for lewd acts upon child
Sanger man sentenced for sexually assaulting a stranger
Tulare Co. woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed girl, grandmother
UPS employee shot while walking home from work in Merced
Visalia teen saves fellow student's life using Heimlich maneuver
More TOP STORIES News