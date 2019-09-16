List of places, dates to get free flu shots in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can start preparing for this year's flu season by getting a free flu vaccination at the Fresno County Department of Public Health's walk-up clinics.
The department will hold free flu shot clinics throughout the season at several locations across the county. Appointments are not required.
Here's a full list of when the clinics will be held.
Tuesday, September 17
Nick Medina Senior Center
2301 Selma Street
Selma, CA 93662
4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday, September 18
Kerman Community Center
15100 West Kearney Blvd.
Kerman, CA 93630
4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday, September 19
Dunlap Elementary
39667 Dunlap Rd.
Dunlap, Ca 93621
5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday, September 24
Reedley Community Center
100 N. East Ave
Reedley, CA 93654
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday, September 25
Clovis Senior Center
850 Fourth Street
Clovis, CA 93612
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday, September 26
Fresno Retired Teachers
3930 E. Saginaw Way
Fresno, CA 93726
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday, October 1
Edwin Blaney Center
108 N. 3rd Street
Fowler, CA 93625
9:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday, October 1
Kingsburg Senior Center
1450 Ellis Street
Kingsburg, CA 93631
1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday, October 2
Fresno Center for New Americans
4879 E. Kings Canyon Rd.
Fresno, CA 93727
3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday, October 3
Mosqueda Community Center
4670 E. Butler Ave
Fresno, CA 93702
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday, October 5
Sierra Vista Mall
1050 Shaw Ave
Clovis Ca 93612
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday, October 8
Sierra Oaks Senior Center
33276 Lodge Rd.
Tollhouse, CA 93667
9:30 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday, October 9
Westside Elementary School
19191 West Excelsior Ave
Five Points, CA 93624
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday, October 10
Bear Mountain Senior Activity Room
30733 E. Kings Canyon Rd.
Squaw Valley CA 93675
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday, October 15
Senior Citizens Village
1917 South Chestnut Ave
Fresno, CA 93702
1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday, October 16
Orange Cove Senior Center
699 Sixth Street
Orange Cove, CA 93646
9:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday, October 17
Sanger Community Center
730 Recreation
Sanger, CA 93657
4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday, October 22
Senior Resource Center
2025 E. Dakota Ave
Fresno, CA 93726
9:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday, October 23
Mendota Community Center
195 Smoot Ave
Mendota, CA 93640
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday, October 24
Fresno Swap Meet
1641 S. Chance Ave
Fresno, CA 93702
9:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday, October 26
Asian Resource Manchester Center
1901 E. Shields Ave
Fresno, CA 93726
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday, October 29
Cherry Auction
4640 S. Cherry Ave
Fresno, CA 93706
9:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday, October 30
First 5 Lighthouse for Children
2405 Tulare Street, Suite 201
Fresno, CA 93721
11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday, November 9
Lao Evangelist Church
2521 S. Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93725
11:00 am - 2:00 pm
