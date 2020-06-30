Dr. Anthony Fauci, other top health officials testify before Senate committee | LIVE

Testifying at the Senate HELP Committee hearing on 'Getting Back to Work and School' on Tuesday: NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci; CDC Director Robert Redfield; Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Health Adm. Brett Giroir; and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn.
All were in agreement on the issue of face coverings: everyone should be wearing them.
"We have got to get the message out that we are all in this together," said Fauci. "If you are outside your home and can't socially distant, you should wear a mask at all times."
"It is critical that we all take the personal responsibility to slow the transmission of COVID and embrace the universal use of face coverings," said Redfield. "I ask those that are listening to spread the word."
Earlier this month Fauci said he was hopeful for a coronavirus vaccine by late 2020, early 2021.