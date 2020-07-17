Coronavirus

LIVE: Fresno County health officials give updates on COVID-19 cases in county

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are giving more details on coronavirus cases and how they are preparing for a rise in patients at local hospitals.

On Friday, the county reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths and 441 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 9,565 - the highest in all of Central California.

Fresno County is one of 30 in California that are on a state monitoring list and have been ordered to close their gyms, hair salons, worship services, and malls due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Others on the list in the Central Valley are Kings, Tulare, Merced and Madera counties.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom orders hair salons, gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that these counties will not be allowed to open schools for in-person classes.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom says California counties on watch list must keep schools closed

The order would currently disqualify all schools in Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Merced and Madera counties, unless the counties are able to get off the watch list for 14 days.
