Coronavirus

LIVE: Fresno Mayor Lee Brand announces important update to 'shelter in place' order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's mayor Lee Brand is announcing an 'important' update to the city's emergency 'shelter in place' order.

The order was put in place in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Residents can still go to work or run essential errands during the emergency order, but are encouraged to remain at home as much as they can.

Last week, Brand extended the 'shelter in place' order to April 12, citing experts who are concerned that Fresno could become an epicenter for the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Central Valley doesn't yet have the same sheer number of coronavirus cases as other parts of California, but according to public health officials, our peak is still weeks away.
