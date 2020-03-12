Health & Fitness

LIVE: Governor Gavin Newsom, state officials provide update on COVID-19 in California

We're tracking the cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Central California.

Fresno County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 2
RELATED STORY: Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Fresno County

RELATED STORY: Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County

Merced County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 0
RELATED STORY: Merced County provides coronavirus hotline and webpage

Madera County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 1
RELATED STORY: Madera County resident being treated for confirmed case of novel Coronavirus infection, in first known case in the area

Tulare County Heath Department
Confirmed Case(s): 2
RELATED STORY: Second person in Tulare County tests positive for COVID-19

Kings County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 0

