Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Live Update: Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- A crew member from the Grand Princess Ship that docked in Oakland has died. The crew member died of coronavirus in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship last month.

Hundreds of workers still remain onboard the Grand Princess that is still floating in the Bay. Their 14-day quarantine ends at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals will hold an emergency news conference later today to address worker safety and testing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA unemployment claims hit historic high
California secures thousands of hotel rooms for homeless, Newsom says
Tulare County judges start releasing some inmates early due to COVID-19 concerns
Chaffee Zoo staff, animals adapt to life under shelter-in-place order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Convention Center to be turned into site to treat non-COVID-19 patients
Fresno gets hundreds of complaints about non-essential businesses still open
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Man shot at homeless encampment dies, suspect still on the loose
Driver injured after fire extinguisher crashes through windshield on Hwy 41
How to tell the difference between coronavirus and allergies
1 dead, 1 injured after hit by vehicle in Visalia
Show More
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
NAS Lemoore service member tests positive for coronavirus
'Onward' is now on Disney+
ABC30's 'Feeding Our Families Virtual Telethon' helps fight hunger
Should you wear masks to protect against COVID-19?
More TOP STORIES News