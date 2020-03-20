MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in the county.
The department says the case is one of community transmission.
They do not yet know where the infection originated and are investigating.
The county's first case was confirmed nearly two weeks ago and involved a couple who vacationed on a Princess Cruise line.
This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Central Valley to 12.
The Madera County Department of Public Health was scheduled to speak to the media at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.
LIVE: Madera County officials give details after three confirmed COVID-19 cases in county
