LIVE: Madera County officials give details after three confirmed COVID-19 cases in county

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in the county.

The department says the case is one of community transmission.

They do not yet know where the infection originated and are investigating.

The county's first case was confirmed nearly two weeks ago and involved a couple who vacationed on a Princess Cruise line.

RELATED: Madera County resident being treated for confirmed case of novel Coronavirus infection, in first known case in the area

This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Central Valley to 12.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

The Madera County Department of Public Health was scheduled to speak to the media at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.
