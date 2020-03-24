Local businesses step up to serve community during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local businesses are adjusting to serve the needs of the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Patio Cafe in Fig Garden Village at Palm and Shaw in Fresno is putting together "care packages." They include things like fruits and veggies, as well as cookies and chocolate bars.
Small boxes for individuals are $25, and large boxes for families are $40.
The owner of the Patio Cafe says it all started when they created a post on social media to try to get rid of the food they had on hand.
In Clovis, Vino Grille and Spirits is taking orders for what it calls "Community Boxes." They have small and large boxes, which include items such as eggs, bread and a roll of toilet paper.
For more information on local restaurants now offering takeout or delivery options, click here.
