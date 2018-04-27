The Drug Enforcement Administration and its national, tribal, and community partners announced that they will hold the 15th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28th.
According to officials, since 2010, Northern California residents have turned in more than 413,000 pounds, or 206 tons, of expired, unused, and unwanted medications.
The service is free and anonymous and there will be more than 140 collection sites manned by almost 100 partner law enforcement agencies. The collection sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Below is a list of collections sites nearby or you can click here to search for one on the DEA website or call 800-882-9539. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.
DEA Fresno Resident Office
River Park
71 E Via la Plata,
Fresno, CA 93720
Next to Yoshino's Restaurant
Clovis Police Department
1233 5th St,
Clovis, CA 93612
Fresno County Sheriff's Office
5717 E Shields Ave,
Fresno, CA 93727
Area 2 Substation
Madera County Sheriff's Office
2725 FALCON DRIVE,
MADERA, CA 93637
Detective Brad Dorr
Sanger Police Department
1700 7th St,
Sanger, CA 93657
Firebaugh Police Department
1575 11th St,
Firebaugh, CA 93622
Dinuba Police Department
680 S Alta Ave,
Dinuba, CA 93618
Orange Cove Police Department
550 Center St,
Orange Cove, CA 93646
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office
5099 Old Hwy N,
Mariposa, CA 95338
Dispatch lobby
Visalia Police Department
303 S Johnson St,
Visalia, CA 93291
Tulare County Sheriff's Department
2404 W Burrel Ave,
Visalia, CA 93291
Madera County Sheriff's Office
48267 Liberty Dr,
Oakhurst, CA 93644
Mendota Police Department
1000 Airport Blvd,
Mendota, CA 93640
Merced County Sheriff's Office
700 W 22nd St,
Merced, CA 95340
Woodlake Police Department
350 N Valencia Blvd,
Woodlake, CA 93286
Tulare Police Department
260 M St,
Tulare, CA 93274
Behind city hall in the parking lot
Lindsay Police Department
240 E Honolulu St,
Lindsay, CA 93247
Related Topics:
healthprescription drugscaliforniadrugs
healthprescription drugscaliforniadrugs