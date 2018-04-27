CALIFORNIA

DEA announces locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(FILE) This July 6, 2017 photo shows seized prescription drugs displayed in a glass flask in the controlled substance room of the Utah state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Drug Enforcement Administration and its national, tribal, and community partners announced that they will hold the 15th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28th.

According to officials, since 2010, Northern California residents have turned in more than 413,000 pounds, or 206 tons, of expired, unused, and unwanted medications.

The service is free and anonymous and there will be more than 140 collection sites manned by almost 100 partner law enforcement agencies. The collection sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Below is a list of collections sites nearby or you can click here to search for one on the DEA website or call 800-882-9539. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.


DEA Fresno Resident Office
River Park
71 E Via la Plata,
Fresno, CA 93720
Next to Yoshino's Restaurant

Clovis Police Department
1233 5th St,
Clovis, CA 93612

Fresno County Sheriff's Office
5717 E Shields Ave,
Fresno, CA 93727
Area 2 Substation

Madera County Sheriff's Office
2725 FALCON DRIVE,
MADERA, CA 93637
Detective Brad Dorr

Sanger Police Department
1700 7th St,
Sanger, CA 93657

Firebaugh Police Department
1575 11th St,
Firebaugh, CA 93622

Dinuba Police Department
680 S Alta Ave,
Dinuba, CA 93618

Orange Cove Police Department
550 Center St,
Orange Cove, CA 93646

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office
5099 Old Hwy N,
Mariposa, CA 95338
Dispatch lobby

Visalia Police Department
303 S Johnson St,
Visalia, CA 93291

Tulare County Sheriff's Department
2404 W Burrel Ave,
Visalia, CA 93291

Madera County Sheriff's Office
48267 Liberty Dr,
Oakhurst, CA 93644

Mendota Police Department
1000 Airport Blvd,
Mendota, CA 93640

Merced County Sheriff's Office
700 W 22nd St,
Merced, CA 95340

Woodlake Police Department
350 N Valencia Blvd,
Woodlake, CA 93286

Tulare Police Department
260 M St,
Tulare, CA 93274
Behind city hall in the parking lot

Lindsay Police Department
240 E Honolulu St,
Lindsay, CA 93247
