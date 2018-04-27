The Drug Enforcement Administration and its national, tribal, and community partners announced that they will hold the 15th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28th.According to officials, since 2010, Northern California residents have turned in more than 413,000 pounds, or 206 tons, of expired, unused, and unwanted medications.The service is free and anonymous and there will be more than 140 collection sites manned by almost 100 partner law enforcement agencies. The collection sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Below is a list of collections sites nearby oror call 800-882-9539. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.River Park71 E Via la Plata,Fresno, CA 93720Next to Yoshino's Restaurant1233 5th St,Clovis, CA 936125717 E Shields Ave,Fresno, CA 93727Area 2 Substation2725 FALCON DRIVE,MADERA, CA 93637Detective Brad Dorr1700 7th St,Sanger, CA 936571575 11th St,Firebaugh, CA 93622680 S Alta Ave,Dinuba, CA 93618550 Center St,Orange Cove, CA 936465099 Old Hwy N,Mariposa, CA 95338Dispatch lobby303 S Johnson St,Visalia, CA 932912404 W Burrel Ave,Visalia, CA 9329148267 Liberty Dr,Oakhurst, CA 936441000 Airport Blvd,Mendota, CA 93640700 W 22nd St,Merced, CA 95340350 N Valencia Blvd,Woodlake, CA 93286260 M St,Tulare, CA 93274Behind city hall in the parking lot240 E Honolulu St,Lindsay, CA 93247