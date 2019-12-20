Look your best this holiday season with new treatment offered in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're gearing up for Christmas parties or hoping to look your best as the ball drops, Valley experts offer tips on looking and feeling your best this holiday season.These days, Botox and other beauty treatments have become a popular gift under the tree.But this holiday season, the popular wrinkle treatment has some competition-- that you can find at Behr Laser and Skin Care Center in Northeast Fresno.Jeuveau, also known as Newtox, is an injectable treatment that works to temporarily improve the appearance of frown lines.Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Kathleen Behr says the products are similar, "Where it's different Jeauveau is really only approved for cosmetic indications."Dr. Behr treats staff before offering new products to patients. She says because each person is unique, she's seen varying results-- but says Jeuveau is comparable to Botox, even the price point, "it may start in 24-48 hours; where usualy it's 48 - 72 hours for Botox."Madison Gies has had Botox before, but was eager to try Jeuveau because she heard how fast-acting it was, "when I was trying to frown afterward, it was almost difficult to do so."Gies says she's most looking forward to spending the holidays with family-- and her treatment will help to capture those memories.It's easier to apply make-up. You look better in photos, so during this time it's nice to have that done," Gies said.But what if there's no time to squeeze in an appointment?Simple modifications to your skincare routine will have you glowing in no time. It starts with washing your face in the morning and at night.Dr. Behr says, "you want your face to be clean, so your pores don't get stretched out and you don't get clogged pores."Try adding an antioxidant to your regimen. Much like the way blue light glasses protect our eyes from screen time, Lumivive is a daytime and nighttime serum that does the same for our skin while hydrating."Blue light does some sun damage but does contribute to pigment. which a lot of women have a problem with," Dr. Behr said.Different eye treatments can de-puff, lighten even reduce wrinkles. Dr. Behr says there are a number of products including "patches that hydrate the eyes if you're going out for a special party and a concealer that's a sunscreen makeup and treatment for eye wrinkles."Colorescience also offers powder sunscreen-- important to use even outside of the summer months to protect from sun damage.