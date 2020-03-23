Coronavirus

Lowe's giving $25 million to hospitals, communities during coronavirus pandemic

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- A North Carolina-based company is donating millions to help communities affected by the novel coronavirus.

RELATED | Bride forced to postpone wedding due to COVID-19 gives flowers away to random strangers

Lowe's Home Improvement is committing $25 million to help hospitals and non-profits. Lowe's website details what some of the money will go towards:

  • $10 million in essential medical gear, such as respirators, will be given to hospitals and medical centers.
  • $4.5 million will be given to Lowe's stores in the U.S. and Canada, who will then donate to their communities for short-term and long-term needs.
  • $1.5 million will support the COVID-19 Response Fund in the greater Charlotte region.
  • $500,000 will go to the American Red Cross.


RELATED | Anheuser-Busch, Tito's Vodka making hand sanitizer at distilleries to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Lowe's is based out of Mooresville, North Carolina.

RELATED | Toilet paper website helps you determine how many rolls you really need
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnccoronavirusdonationsvirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Neo-Nazis encourage members to spread COVID-19: FBI alert
Congressional rescue talks churn as COVID-19 crisis expands
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
Porterville Unified closes schools due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man threatening family members shot by Fresno police officers
Congressional rescue talks churn as COVID-19 crisis expands
Merced Co. reports first case of coronavirus
PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire
Madera County's first coronavirus case has recovered, officials say
Former Fresno State football star Travis Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus
Show More
All Fresno County courts to shut down amid coronavirus crisis
Does coronavirus affect smell, taste? Here are the facts
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
Atwater Police investigating possible homicide
16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in face near Fresno 7/11
More TOP STORIES News