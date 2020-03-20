Coronavirus

Madera County officials give details after 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases in county

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed the second and third case of COVID-19 in the county.

They said both patients are members of the same family.

The department says the cases are those of community transmission.

They do not yet know where the infections originated and are investigating.

The county's first case was confirmed nearly two weeks ago and involved a couple who vacationed on a Princess Cruise line.

RELATED: Madera County resident being treated for confirmed case of novel Coronavirus infection, in first known case in the area

This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Central Valley to 13.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases
