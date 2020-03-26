Madera County reports first Valley death connected to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Health Department has reported the Central Valley's first death of a person with COVID-19 as the county's case total rose to 10 on Thursday.The first death was a man in his 60s who was suffering from underlying health conditions, the health department says. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 23 from what is believed to be a person-to-person transmission.Madera County has now had a total of 10 cases, including one death and one recovery. The three latest cases are person-to-person contacts of a case that was confirmed in the county on March 19.There are now a total of 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Valley.