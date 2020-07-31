covid-19

Madera High football player tests positive for COVID-19

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Unified School District says a student from the Madera High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19.



The student-athlete was exposed to the virus by an outside third party and did not attend any athletic workouts, the school district said in a statement.

After learning on Tuesday about the player testing positive, the Madera High Athletic Department immediately suspended all scheduled athletic workouts, the statement said.

This announcement comes amid heated debate between parents, politicians, and administrators in the Valley about whether schools should restart in-person classes in the fall.
