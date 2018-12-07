HEALTH & FITNESS

Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctors at UC San Francisco Medical Center see a lot of things, but even they were stunned by this. (University of California, San Francisco)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Doctors at UC San Francisco Medical Center see a lot of things, but even they were stunned by this.

They were treating a 36-year-old man with end-stage heart failure when he began coughing so violently, that he coughed up a 6-inch-wide blood clot from his lungs in the near-perfect shape of his right bronchial tree.

The bright mass that looks like coral is a blood clot.

The doctors were shocked, calling what happened extremely rare.

Despite doctors' best efforts, the man passed away a few days later.

This undated image provided by University of California, San Francisco shows a blood clot in the shape of a bronchial tree.


The information in this article was provided by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedicalmedical researchhospital
HEALTH & FITNESS
Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen injectors
Soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
SoCal leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
High school students learn about mental health stigma
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Visalia teacher had meltdown in class days before scissors incident, say students
Nebraska principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
VIDEO: Man violently swings at woman, daughter in DTLA
Stepdad allegedly kicked by 11-year-old boy, dies
Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend
Soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B in court
Former Giant Jose Castillo killed in car crash along with former MLB player Luis Valbuena
Show More
Armed robbers pull gun on employee and rob convenience store in Southwest Fresno
Philly man freed from jail steals car from its parking lot, police say
Kevin Hart steps down from hosting Oscars
Man charged for allegedly mistreating tiger cub from Logan Paul video
Husband of teacher who cut student's hair says he's shocked, confused
More News